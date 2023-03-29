Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky. has come out against a ban on TikTok, breaking from his GOP colleagues on a measure that would prohibit the use of the often-criticized social media app.

In an opinion piece published Wednesday in the Courier-Journal, Paul argued that banning TikTok would mimic censorship by the Chinese government. He cast the question of whether to ban the viral video app as a free speech issue and said he would defend the app even against members of his party.

"I hope saner minds will reflect on which is more dangerous: videos of teenagers dancing or the precedent of the U.S. government banning speech," Paul wrote. "For me, it’s an easy answer, I will defend the Bill of Rights against all comers, even, if need be, from members of my own party."

He added, "If you don’t like TikTok or Facebook or YouTube, don’t use them. But don’t think any interpretation of the Constitution gives you the right to ban them."

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., a vocal critic of TikTok, plans to introduce legislation to ban the app in the U.S. on Wednesday, which he aims to pass by unanimous consent, a spokesperson for his office said. Earlier this month, a bipartisan group of senators unveiled legislation to give President Joe Biden authority to ban the app. The opposition of Paul and some Democrats makes passage unlikely.

Last week, TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew testified before the House Energy and Commerce Committee for about five hours. Senators grilled Chew on issues of data privacy and censorship. In the aftermath, several key senators said Chew had not calmed their fears about the app's potential misuse by the Chinese government.

Since then, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said the chamber "will be moving forward" with legislation to regulate the Chinese-owned app.

The question of whether to legislate TikTok has raised fears that it will harm electability for both parties if they ban the app, a favorite among the younger generation.

"Congressional Republicans have come up with a national strategy to permanently lose elections for a generation: Ban a social media app called TikTok that 94 million, primarily young Americans, use," Paul wrote.