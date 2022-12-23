Read the full Jan. 6 committee report detailing its investigation into the Capitol attack

The House Jan. 6 committee released its full report on the Capitol attack Thursday, capping 18 months of investigative work.

The report details the panel's evidence, as well as its conclusions, chief among them that former President Donald Trump oversaw a multipart effort to overturn the results of an election he knew he had lost, culminating in his supporters’ ransacking the Capitol with the intention to block the formalization of Joe Biden's 2020 election victory.

The panel voted Monday to recommend that the Justice Department pursue criminal charges against Trump over his role in the attack and his efforts to upend the 2020 election.

Read the full document here.