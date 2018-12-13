Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Associated Press

WASHINGTON — In a shot at President Donald Trump, the Senate passed a resolution Thursday saying Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is responsible for the slaying of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and also approved another measure calling for the end of U.S. aid to the Saudi-led war in Yemen.

Senators unanimously passed the Khashoggi resolution in a direct rebuke to the crown prince that calls for the Saudi Arabian government to "ensure appropriate accountability."

It is unclear if the House will take up the resolution. Senators voted on it after President Donald Trump equivocated on who is to blame for Khashoggi's death and praised the kingdom. U.S. intelligence officials have concluded that bin Salman must have at least known of the plot.

Passage of the resolution came after senators passed a separate measure demanding the end of U.S. aid to the Saudi-led war in Yemen.

Frustration with the crown prince and the White House prompted several Republicans to support the Yemen resolution, a rebuke to the longtime ally. Others already had concerns about the brutality of the Yemen war.

It's unlikely the House will consider the resolution.