Rep. Adam Kinzinger releases curse-filled audio of numerous calls to D.C. office threatening violence

WASHINGTON — Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., released an audio compilation Tuesday of calls or voicemails made to his Capitol Hill office, most of them laced with profanity and threatening him, members of his family or Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.

An introductory text prefacing the audio clips, which Kinzinger tweeted out, said "all voicemails, and phone calls are received by my interns, high school or college level, attempting to learn about the legislative process."

"Threats of violence over politics has increased heavily in the last few years. But the darkness has reached new lows," Kinzinger wrote in his tweet.

In the first call, a man said he hoped the congressman naturally dies "as quickly as f------ possible."

"You backstabbing son of a b----," another call said. "You go against Trump y'all know y'all mother------- are sitting up there lying. Like a damn dog."

Several callers warned they knew where Kinzinger lived, including one in which a man said he would "go protest" in front of the lawmaker's house.

"We know where your family is and we're going to get you," said the caller, who then cursed at Kinzinger and said he would "get your wife" and "get your kids."

Kinzinger and Cheney are the only two Republican members of Congress serving on the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, which has outlined evidence that it says shows former President Donald Trump attempted what amounted to a coup to remain in power. Both lawmakers have been extremely critical of House Republican leaders and have distanced themselves from the rest of the GOP conference, whose members have largely remained loyal to Trump publicly.

A woman said on one call that she prayed "if it be God's will, that you suffer," and a man on another call said he hoped someone kills "your nasty mom and your nasty wife."

Other callers falsely accused Kinzinger of committing treason or of being a communist or a Democratic operative.

"You and Liz Cheney can both go to hell," said one caller, who said he hoped Kinzinger gets terminal cancer.

Last month, Kinzinger tweeted an image of a letter sent to his home that was addressed to his wife and threatened the lives of his family.

"The Darkness is spreading courtesy of cowardly leaders fearful of truth. Is the what you want @GOP? Pastors?" Kinzinger tweeted along with the photo of the letter.

Kinzinger announced in October that he wouldn't run for re-election this November.