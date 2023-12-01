Rep. Adam Smith says his home was vandalized by cease-fire activists

WASHINGTON — Rep. Adam Smith, D-Wash., said Friday that his home was vandalized by activists pushing for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war.

A spokesperson from the congressman’s office told NBC News that Smith’s garage was vandalized with red spray paint calling for a cease-fire. The alleged incident in Bellevue, Washington, took place around the same time that Israel renewed its assault in Gaza after the end of a weeklong truce with Hamas.

“Last night, my house was vandalized by people advocating for a ceasefire in Israel and Gaza,” Smith said in a statement. “This attack is sadly reflective of the coarsening of the political discourse in our country, and is completely unwarranted, unnecessary, and harmful to our political system.”

Smith's office said that both the Bellevue police and U.S. Capitol Police were notified. Neither immediately responded to a request for comment.

Smith was in Washington, D.C., when the alleged incident occurred.

The alleged vandalism comes weeks after pro-Palestinian demonstrators calling for a cease-fire clashed with police at the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee in Washington, D.C., when several lawmakers were inside the building.

In his statement, Smith criticized "extremism" on both sides of the political spectrum, arguing it "is a threat to a healthy, functioning democracy and has been condoned for far too long." He also noted that he and his staff have "continually" met with pro-Palestinian and left-wing activists, adding that he is still open to meeting with them and coming "together in a productive and peaceful way."

Smith in late October said he "strongly" supported "the goal of significantly degrading and ultimately eliminating the Hamas terrorist organization." In that same statement, he called for humanitarian pauses in fighting.