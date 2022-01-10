Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tests positive for Covid

WASHINGTON — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., has tested positive for Covid and "is experiencing symptoms and recovering at home,” her office said Sunday.

Ocasio-Cortez got her booster shot in the fall "and encourages everyone to get their booster and follow all CDC guidance,” the statement said.

It’s unclear when exactly Ocasio-Cortez received the positive test. The news comes as the nation confronts a surge of cases as the omicron variant sweeps across the country, including among many who have received a two-dose vaccine and booster shot.

Numerous members of Congress have said they had contracted Covid in recent weeks, including three who announced over the weekend that they received positive tests: Reps. Jim Cooper, D-Tenn., Sean Casten, D-Ill., and Young Kim, R-Calif.