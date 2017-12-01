Rep. Blake Farenthold settled sexual harassment claim for $84,000

WASHINGTON — Rep. Blake Farenthold, R-Texas, settled a 2014 sexual harassment claim lodged by a former employee, two sources tell NBC News, a revelation that represents the first first taxpayer-funded settlement of its kind that has so far been made public.

The settlement came after Farenthold's former communications director, Lauren Greene, brought a complaint against the Texas congressman in 2014 for sexual harassment and discrimination. Both parties agreed to settle out of court the following year.

Rep. Blake Farenthold, R-Texas, leaves a meeting in the Capitol in 2015. Bill Clark / CQ Roll Call via AP

Rep. Gregg Harper, R-Miss., who is the top Republican on the House Administration Committee, told House Republicans Friday morning in a closed-door meeting that the Office of Compliance had made just one settlement for sexual harassment complaints, in the amount of $84,000 since 2012.

Two sources familiar with the case confirmed to NBC News that settlement was for the complaint against Farenthold. The name of the congressman involved was first reported by Politico.

“While I 100% support more transparency with respect to claims against members of Congress, I can neither confirm nor deny that settlement involved my office as the Congressional Accountability Act prohibits me from answering that question,” Farenthold said in a statement.

After the case was settled, the House Ethics Committee opened an investigation into the matter. That case is still open, according to an annual report by the committee.

Farenthold’s payment to Greene was paid out by the Office of Compliance, an office that is little-known but has received increased scrutiny since the issue of sexual harassment has gained prominence around the country and on Capitol Hill.

When a settlement is reached through the Office of Compliance, the victim is paid from a taxpayer funded account. More than $17 million worth of payments have been made over the past 20 years for various workplace disputes, but it’s unknown — other than Farenthold’s $84,000 payment — how much of that is for sexual harassment claims.