Rep. Cori Bush's parked car hit by gunfire in Missouri, her office says

The Democratic congresswoman was not in her car at the time of the incident in the St. Louis area and was not injured, her office said.
Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., attends a news conference outside the Capitol on Dec. 10, 2021.
By Dareh Gregorian, Ali Vitali and Haley Talbot

Rep. Cori Bush's car was struck by gunfire while parked in the St. Louis area over the weekend, her office said Thursday.

Bush, D-Mo., was not in the car and was not injured in the Saturday morning incident, her office said, adding that they did not believe the progressive congresswoman and longtime activist was intentionally targeted.

In a statement, Bush, who is Missouri's first Black congresswoman, said the incident had left her shaken.

“Like far too many of us in St. Louis, experiencing gun violence is all too familiar," Bush said. "Thankfully no one was harmed. But any act of gun violence shakes your soul.

"No one should have to fear for their safety here in St. Louis, and that is exactly why our movement is working every day to invest in our communities, eradicate the root causes of gun violence, and keep every neighborhood safe,” she said.

The statement did not specify where exactly the car was at the time, including whether it was in St. Louis proper. A spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said it didn't have a record of an incident matching Bush's description in its jurisdiction.

The incident comes a month after another Democratic congresswoman, Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon, D-Pa., was carjacked at gunpoint in a park in Philadelphia. Scanlon was not injured. Her car was later recovered and police arrested five suspects.

Dareh Gregorian

Dareh Gregorian is a politics reporter for NBC News.

Ali Vitali

Ali Vitali is a political reporter for NBC News, based in Washington.

Haley Talbot

Haley Talbot is an associate producer in the NBC News Washington bureau.