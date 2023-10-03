Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, was carjacked Monday night about a mile from the Capitol.

His chief of staff confirmed the incident in a statement and said he was not injured.

“As Congressman Cuellar was parking his car this evening, 3 armed assailants approached the Congressman and stole his vehicle. Luckily, he was not harmed and is working with local law enforcement. Thank you to Metro PD and Capitol Police for their swift action and for recovering the Congressman’s vehicle,” the statement said.

The Metropolitan Police Department said an armed carjacking was reported at approximately 9:32 p.m. in the Navy Yard neighborhood of Southeast DC. No victim information was provided.

Punchbowl News first reported that Cuellar was the victim in the carjacking.

NBC News has reached out to U.S. Capitol Police for comment.

Cuellar, 68, is not the first member of Congress to be the victim of a carjacking.

Two years ago, Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon, D-Pa., was carjacked at gunpoint in Philadelphia.

Cuellar was re-elected in November to a 10th term in Congress. His district stretches from the Rio Grande to parts of the San Antonio suburbs.