Rep. Jennifer Wexton won't seek reelection after new diagnosis: 'Parkinson's on steroids'

Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-Va., who flipped a GOP-held seat in the anti-Trump Democratic wave in the 2018 midterms, said Monday she will not seek re-election in 2024 after she learned her health issues had worsened.

In April, Wexton announced that she had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, which she said was impacting her balance, mouth movement, and speech. She said Monday that her diagnosis changed to progressive supranuclear palsy, a rare condition that she described as “Parkinson’s on steroids.”

“I’ve always believed that honesty is the most important value in public service, so I want to be honest with you now — this new diagnosis is a tough one," Wexton said in a lengthy statement explaining her decision. There is no ‘getting better’ with PSP. I’ll continue treatment options to manage my symptoms, but they don’t work as well with my condition as they do for Parkinson’s."

“I’m heartbroken to have to give up something I have loved after so many years of serving my community,” she continued. “But taking into consideration the prognosis for my health over the coming years, I have made the decision not to seek reelection once my term is complete and instead spend my valued time with Andrew, our boys, and my friends and loved ones.”