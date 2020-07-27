Rep. John Lewis, 'conscience of Congress,' makes final trip to Capitol

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Rep. John Lewis made his final trip to the U.S. Capitol on Monday, lying in state in the building where the "conscience of Congress" represented Georgia for over three decades as his former colleagues said farewell to the civil rights giant.

A military honor guard carried Lewis' flag-draped coffin up the stairs en route to the Capitol Rotunda, where the 80-year-old became the first Black lawmaker to lie in state.

"Under the dome of the U.S. Capitol, we have bid farewell to some of the greatest Americans in our history," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told the assembled lawmakers, family and friends. "It is fitting that John Lewis join this pantheon of patriots resting upon the same catafalque as President Abraham Lincoln."

"John Lewis became a titan of the civil rights movement, and then the conscience of the Congress," Pelosi, D-Calif., said. "John was revered and beloved on both sides of the aisle, and both side of the Capitol. He always worked with the side of the angels, and now we know he is with them," she added.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., also paid tribute to Lewis, saying, "Even though the world around him gave him every cause for bitterness, he stubbornly treated everyone with respect and love."

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings. This site is protected by recaptcha

Mourners inside were wore masks, with a good number of Congressional Black Caucus members wearing face coverings that said "good trouble" — the kind of trouble Lewis had spent his life advocating. "The action of Rosa Parks and the leadership of Martin Luther King, Jr. inspired me to find a way to get in the way, to get in trouble — good trouble, necessary trouble," Lewis said in a 2015 speech.

One person who won't be attending is President Donald Trump, who feuded with Lewis after he was elected. "No, I won’t be going," Trump told reporters on Monday without elaborating on a reason.

Lewis died on July 17 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. His body arrived at the Capitol after a procession through Washington, D.C., that included a stop at Black Lives Matter Plaza, a two-block stretch of 16th Street NW near the White House.

The longtime Georgia congressman, an advocate of nonviolent protest, was the last surviving speaker from the 1963 March on Washington. One of the original Freedom Riders, Lewis had his skull fractured by Alabama state troopers on the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma in 1965 in what became known as "Bloody Sunday."

The confrontation between the troopers and the non-violent protesters led by Lewis helped spur passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

Lewis's former colleagues in the House of Representatives paid tribute to that legacy on Monday, renaming the revised voting rights act legislation they'd already passed the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Act.

"John worked on the bill for seven years," Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., told NBC News, and urged the Senate to pass it.

A public viewing was scheduled for 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET Monday. On Tuesday, the public viewing will be from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET. Masks will be required to enter the line, and social distancing will also be strictly enforced.

A private funeral is scheduled for Thursday in Atlanta.