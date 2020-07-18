Obama on his 'hero' Rep. John Lewis: 'I was only there because of the sacrifices he made'

Rep. John Lewis "loved this country so much that he risked his life and his blood so that it might live up to its promise. And through the decades, he not only gave all of himself to the cause of freedom and justice, but inspired generations that followed to try to live up to his example," former President Barack Obama said Friday night in paying tribute to one of his personal heroes.

Lewis, the "Conscience of Congress," died Friday night at the age 80 from pancreatic cancer.

Obama credited the former Freedom Rider for helping him to become the nation's first Black president.

"I first met John when I was in law school, and I told him then that he was one of my heroes. Years later, when I was elected a U.S. Senator, I told him that I stood on his shoulders," Obama said in a statement. "When I was elected President of the United States, I hugged him on the inauguration stand before I was sworn in and told him I was only there because of the sacrifices he made."

The last time Obama and Lewis shared a forum was, fittingly, in the wake of George Floyd's death during a virtual town hall with young activists. The two men spoke privately afterward and Lewis told Obama that he was "proud" of a new generation making their voices heard.

"I told him that all those young people — of every race, from every background and gender and sexual orientation — they were his children," Obama said. "They had learned from his example, even if they didn’t know it. They had understood through him what American citizenship requires, even if they had heard of his courage only through history books."

Obama was one of many who heralded Lewis as a champion for peace, justice and equality.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said Lewis was much more than an elected leader. He was "a titan of the civil rights movement whose goodness, faith and bravery transformed our nation," she tweeted.

“Every day of John Lewis’s life was dedicated to bringing freedom and justice to all," Pelosi said in a statement. "As he declared 57 years ago during the March on Washington, standing in the shadow of the Lincoln Memorial: ‘Our minds, souls, and hearts cannot rest until freedom and justice exist for all the people.’"

The Congressional Black Caucus, one of many Lewis belonged to, praised his fearlessness and said that his mere presence "encouraged a new generation of activist to 'speak up and speak out' and get into 'good trouble' to continue bending the arc toward justice and freedom."

Martin Luther King III, the eldest son of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., lamented Lewis' death, saying "our hearts feel empty without our friend, but we find comfort knowing that he is free at last."

In 1963, Lewis was one of the speakers at the March on Washington, where King delivered his famous "I Have a Dream" speech.

"He gave a voice to the voiceless, and he reminded each of us that the most powerful nonviolent tool is the vote," King's son said in a tweet.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, one of the first Muslim women elected to Congress, said that serving alongside Lewis in the House "was one of the great honors of my life."

Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, echoed the sentiment, calling Lewis an "American hero."

"May your example be an inspiration and light for generations seeking justice and freedom," he said in a tweet. "Rest in Power."

Castro's brother, former presidential candidate Julian Castro, said Lewis "was a giant among men" and a "a hell raiser known for making ‘good trouble.’"

"In mourning his passing, let us aspire to build the nation that Congressman Lewis believed it could be," Julian Castro tweeted.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell from Kentucky recalled joining hands with Lewis in 2008 while singing "We Shall Overcome" during a ceremony to honor Lewis' friend and civil rights hero Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

“Dr. King famously said 'the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.' But progress is not automatic," McConnell said in a statement. "Our great nation’s history has only bent toward justice because great men like John Lewis took it upon themselves to help bend it. Our nation will never forget this American hero.”

House Republican Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana said that one of Lewis’ greatest attributes was his relentless commitment to improving life for everyone.

"As accomplished and revered as he was, he never stopped working to advance the cause of equality and justice for all, even in his final days as he was battling for his own life. I was proud to call John Lewis a friend, and he will be deeply missed,” Scalise said in a statement. “America is a more perfect union because of the blood, sweat, and tears sacrificed by the great John Lewis."