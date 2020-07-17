Rep. Justin Amash confirms he won't seek re-election to Congress

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

WASHINGTON — Rep. Justin Amash, I-Mich., confirmed Thursday night that won’t be seeking re-election to Congress this year.

“I love representing our community in Congress. I always will. This is my choice, but I’m still going to miss it. Thank you for your trust,” the Libertarian congressman tweeted.

Amash also retweeted a report from The Detroit News that said he wasn’t campaigning for re-election.

His chief of staff, Poppy Nelson, told NBC News in a statement, "He hasn't been campaigning for any office and doesn't plan to seek the nomination for any office.”

In April, Amash said in an interview with Reason magazine that he didn’t intend to return to his congressional campaign because he was focused on running for president. He announced in May, however, that he would not run for president this year after all, ending a short-lived exploratory campaign.

“After much reflection, I’ve concluded that circumstances don’t lend themselves to my success as a candidate for president this year, and therefore I will not be a candidate,” he tweeted at the time.

Amash, who has served in Congress since 2011, announced in July 2019 that he was leaving the Republican Party. Earlier in the year, he became the first Republican to say that President Donald Trump engaged in impeachable conduct related to the investigation of Russian influence in the 2016 election.

Amash later voted to impeach the president for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress over his dealings with Ukraine. Trump was acquitted during a Senate trial.