Rep. Kathleen Rice becomes 30th House Democrat to not seek re-election

WASHINGTON — Democratic Rep. Kathleen Rice of New York announced Tuesday she will retire from Congress at the end of her term, making her the 30th House Democrat to decide not to seek re-election in 2022.

"I have always believed that holding political office is neither destiny nor a right," said Rice in a statement she released in a tweet. "As elected officials, we must give all we have and then know when it is time to allow others to serve."

Rice, 57, who has represented New York's 4th Congressional District since 2015, said she would continue to focus on “protecting our democracy and serving my constituents” for the remainder of her term.

Prior to her election to the House, Rice served as the district attorney for Nassau County and was a federal prosecutor in the Department of Justice’s Philadelphia office and assistant district attorney in Brooklyn.

30 Democrats have announced they will retire or seek another office, according to an NBC News tally. 22 House Democrats are retiring and 8 are seeking other offices. Rice's announcement follows Rep. Jim Cooper of Tennessee, Jim Langevin of Rhode Island and Jerry McNerney of California, who all announced in January they would not seek re-election.

The party faces considerable headwinds in the run-up to the midterm elections. Democrats hold a slim majority in the House, and Republicans are growing increasingly confident that they will win control of the chamber in November.

Rice was re-elected in 2020 with more than 56 percent of the vote against Republican Douglas Truman.