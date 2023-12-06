Rep. Kevin McCarthy, the ousted speaker, announces he’s leaving Congress

WASHINGTON — Rep. Kevin McCarthy, who this fall became the first speaker to be ousted from power in the middle of a congressional term, said Wednesday he will resign from office at the end of this month.

His exit is a blow to his successor, Speaker Mike Johnson, and House Republicans, further cutting the already narrow GOP majority to just two seats and making passing legislation in 2024 even more challenging.

"No matter the odds, or personal cost, we did the right thing. That may seem out of fashion in Washington these days, but delivering results for the American people is still celebrated across the country," McCarthy, R-Calif., wrote in an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal.

"It is in this spirit that I have decided to depart the House at the end of this year to serve America in new ways. I know my work is only getting started," he said.

"I will continue to recruit our country’s best and brightest to run for elected office. The Republican Party is expanding every day, and I am committed to lending my experience to support the next generation of leaders," he wrote.

McCarthy was ousted as speaker on Oct. 3, setting off a contentious race to replace him. Eight rebels, led by Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., forced out a speaker mid-session for the first time in history.

McCarthy’s timeline means he would depart before the Feb. 13 special election to replace expelled Rep. George Santos, further cutting the Republican majority down to 220 members versus 213 Democrats.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.