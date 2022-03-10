IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Rep. Madison Cawthorn charged with driving with a revoked license

The GOP congressman also faces two speeding citations in his state of North Carolina.
Madison Cawthorn in the Capitol Visitor Center, in Washington, on May 14, 2021.
Madison Cawthorn in the Capitol Visitor Center, in Washington, on May 14, 2021.Tom Williams / CQ Roll Call via AP Images
By Rebecca Shabad and Cristian Santana

WASHINGTON — Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., has been charged with driving with a revoked license and faces two pending citations for speeding.

The 26-year-old congressman was stopped last Thursday in Cleveland County by a North Carolina State Highway Patrol officer who conducted a traffic stop for a left-of-center violation on U.S. Route 74, according to First Sgt. Christopher D. Knox.

"During the course of the investigation it was determined that the driver’s license was in a state of revocation and he was subsequently charged with driving while license revoked," Knox said. "He was given a court date of Friday, May 6, in Shelby."

Republican Rep. Madison Cawthorn warns of 'bloodshed' if election fraud occurs

Aug. 31, 202102:04

It is unclear why Cawthorn's license was revoked. His spokesman did not immediately return a request for comment.

The GOP congressman was also stopped last October in a white 2009 Dodge vehicle for driving 89 mph in a 65 mph zone in Buncombe County, and his court date is set for May 3.

He was stopped again on the evening of Jan. 8 in Polk County for driving 87 mph in a 70 mph zone. He was given a court date of April 18.

Driving with a revoked license is a misdemeanor that can carry a sentenced of up to 20 days in jail, although The Citizen Times in Asheville, N.C., reported the violation usually results in a fine or probation. The newspaper also reported that Cawthorn had been charged with driving with a revoked license in 2017, before he was elected to Congress, but the charge was ultimately dismissed.

Cawthorn uses a wheelchair because he was seriously injured in a 2014 car accident while riding as a passenger in the car of a friend who fell asleep at the wheel, according to his 2019 federal court filing against the auto insurance company.

Rebecca Shabad

Rebecca Shabad is a politics reporter for NBC News based in Washington.

Cristian Santana