WASHINGTON — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., apologized Monday for comparing mask-wearing requirements at the Capitol to the Holocaust after visiting the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington.

“I have made a mistake and it's really bothered me for a couple of weeks now, and so I definitely want to own it. This afternoon, I visited the Holocaust Museum. The Holocaust is, there's nothing comparable to it. ... It happened, and, you know, over 6 million Jewish people were murdered,” Greene said to reporters outside the Capitol on Monday evening.

Greene noted that “all kinds of people,” including Black people and Christians, were killed during the Holocaust, which she said were “people that the Nazis didn't believe were good enough or perfect enough.” She also acknowledged that there are people who deny that the Holocaust even happened.

“There is no comparison to the Holocaust,” she said. “And there are words that I have said in remarks that I've made that I know are offensive, and for that, I want to apologize.”

Greene continued to criticize requirements to wear masks, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended during the pandemic and have eased for those who are vaccinated.

“I believe that forced mask and forced vaccines or vaccine passports are a type of discrimination, and I'm very much against that type of discrimination,” she said, adding, “I just want to say there is no comparison to the Holocaust and there never should be and that's what I'm sorry for.”

Greene’s apology came on the day it was reported that Rep. Brad Schneider, D-Ill., planned to introduce a resolution this week that would censure Greene for her remarks last month comparing House mask rules to the Holocaust.

Last Friday, the House attending physician, Brian Monahan, issued new guidance for the House of Representatives stating that “fully vaccinated individuals may discontinue mask wear and 6-foot social distance separations” including on the House floor and in committee rooms.