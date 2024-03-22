IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
BREAKING NEWS
Mar. 22, 2024, 3:49 PM UTC
Congress

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene files motion to oust Mike Johnson as House speaker

Johnson has served as speaker of the House for five months. It wasn't immediately clear how the House would respond to the motion.
US Speaker of the House Mike Johnson.
Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., at the Capitol on March 15, 2024.Jim Watson / AFP - Getty Images
By Scott Wong, Julie Tsirkin, Kyle Stewart and Sahil Kapur

WASHINGTON — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has filed a motion to oust Speaker Mike Johnson, three sources told NBC News, doing so just as the House voted to avoid a government shutdown.

Johnson, R-La., has served as speaker for five months, having taken over for Kevin McCarthy who was ousted from the top job under a similar process.

It was not immediately clear how the House would act on her motion, which requires just a majority vote to remove the speaker. Greene, R-Ga., did not file the motion as privileged — which would force a vote within two legislative days — but instead as a regular motion, which could be referred to a committee where it would likely languish.

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., who forced the vote to remove McCarthy as speaker, told reporters on Thursday that he doesn't support a motion to vacate the chair and evict Johnson.

“If we vacated this speaker, we’d end up with a Democrat,” Gaetz told reporters. “When I vacated the last one, I made a promise to the country that we would not end up with the Democrat speaker. And I was right. I couldn’t make that promise again.”

Asked how that could happen, Gaetz said: “We’d have Republicans cross over. I worry that we’ve got Republicans who would vote for Hakeem Jeffries at this point. I really do. I take no joy in saying that. But you can only vacate the speaker if you know that the party leadership won’t change hands. I knew that with certainty last time. I don’t know it with certainty this time.”

Gaetz's move against McCarthy led to the first time in U.S. history a House speaker was removed in the middle of a session. It sparked weeks of chaos in the thin Republican majority as they scrambled to find a replacement before settling on Johnson.

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., who voted to oust McCarthy said he wouldn't support a motion to remove Johnson Friday. “No, he’s not lied to me," he said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Scott Wong

Scott Wong is a senior congressional reporter for NBC News.

Julie Tsirkin

Julie Tsirkin is a correspondent covering Capitol Hill.

Kyle Stewart

Kyle Stewart is an associate producer covering Congress for NBC News.

Sahil Kapur

Sahil Kapur is a senior national political reporter for NBC News.

Rebecca Kaplan contributed.