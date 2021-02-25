Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene hangs sign mocking congressional neighbor's transgender pride flag in Twitter spat

WASHINGTON — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., placed a sign outside her office Wednesday mocking Democratic Rep. Marie Newman, whose office sits across the hall, after Newman hung a transgender pride flag next to her door in protest over Greene's opposition to a LGBTQ rights bill.

Newman, who has a transgender daughter, tweeted a video of herself putting up the flag Wednesday after she said Greene tried to block the Equality Act on the House floor "because she believes prohibiting discrimination against trans Americans is ‘disgusting, immoral, and evil.’”

“Thought we’d put up our Transgender flag so she can look at it every time she opens her door,” Newman, of Illinois, wrote in the tweet.

In response, Greene tweeted her own video showing her putting up a large sign that says, “There are TWO genders: MALE & FEMALE. “Trust The Science.””

Our neighbor, @RepMTG, tried to block the Equality Act because she believes prohibiting discrimination against trans Americans is “disgusting, immoral, and evil.”



Thought we’d put up our Transgender flag so she can look at it every time she opens her door 😉🏳️‍⚧️ pic.twitter.com/dV8FatQFnx — Congresswoman Marie Newman (@RepMarieNewman) February 24, 2021

Earlier in the day, Greene attempted to block the legislation, which is set for consideration Thursday, with a motion to adjourn. She tweeted that the move was “to give every Member of Congress time to rethink destroying #WomensRights and #WomensSports and #ReligiousFreedom before voting for the #EqualityAct!”

According to the bill’s sponsor, Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., the bill would amend existing federal civil rights laws and prohibit “discrimination against members of the LGBTQ community in the areas of employment, education, credit, jury service, federal funding, housing, and public accommodations.”

After Newman hung the transgender flag and posted her tweet, Greene retweeted a video of Newman speaking on the House floor in support of the legislation earlier in the week, in which she said, “I’m voting to pass the Equality Act for my daughter — the strongest, bravest person I know.”

Greene tweeted, “As mothers, we all love and support our children. But your biological son does NOT belong in my daughters’ bathrooms, locker rooms, and sports teams.”

Later in the day, Greene posted her video showing her hanging the sign across from Newman’s office, saying, “Our neighbor, @RepMarieNewman, wants to pass the so-called 'Equality' Act to destroy women’s rights and religious freedoms. Thought we’d put up ours so she can look at it every time she opens her door.”

Our neighbor, @RepMarieNewman, wants to pass the so-called "Equality" Act to destroy women’s rights and religious freedoms.



Thought we’d put up ours so she can look at it every time she opens her door 😉🇺🇸 https://t.co/7joKpTh6Dc pic.twitter.com/aBGRSiIF6X — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) February 24, 2021

A number of lawmakers immediately denounced Greene’s behavior on Twitter.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., a critic of Greene and other Trump supporters in his party, tweeted, “This is sad and I’m sorry this happened. Rep. Newmans daughter is transgender, and this video and tweet represents the hate and fame driven politics of self-promotion at all evil costs. This garbage must end, in order to #RestoreOurGOP.”

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., tweeted in response to Newman’s floor speech, “Thank you, @RepMarieNewman. From the mom of one trans kid to another, we will pass the #EqualityAct — for Evie, for Janak, for thousands more to be able to fully be who they are. So glad to welcome you to Congress.”

Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., said he put up a transgender flag outside of his office in 2019 and it has stayed up since. He said Greene “should probably avoid the Rayburn building too if she doesn’t want to see another 'disgusting' symbol of love and acceptance.”