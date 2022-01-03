Facebook temporarily suspended Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's account on Monday, a day after Twitter "permanently suspended" the Georgia congresswoman's personal account for posting misinformation.

“Facebook has joined Twitter in censoring me. This is beyond censorship of speech,” Greene complained on Gettr, the social media website launched by Jason Miller, who was previously a top aide to former President Donald Trump.

"Who appointed Twitter and Facebook to be the authorities of information and misinformation? When Big Tech decides what political speech of elected Members is accepted and what’s not then they are working against our government and against the interest of our people," she wrote.

A spokesperson for Facebook's parent company Meta said in a statement to NBC News that one of Greene's posts "violated our policies and we have removed it." The rep did not say what the post said, but added that "removing her account for this violation is beyond the scope of our policies.”

On Sunday, Twitter announced it had shuttered Greene's personal account "for repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy."

"We’ve been clear that, per our strike system for this policy, we will permanently suspend accounts for repeated violations of the policy," the company said in a statement.

Greene's social media use has gotten her into trouble before.

The House voted last year to remove the first term congresswoman from two committees because of her history of spreading dangerous and racist conspiracy theories online. The measure passed 230-199, with 11 Republicans joining every Democrat in the vote.

Greene is an outspoken critic of masking policies and vaccine mandates, and has been hit with numerous fines for refusing to wear a mask on the House floor. She said in November that she has not been vaccinated and that "vaccine Nazis" are "ruining our country."

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., issued a statement backing Greene Monday without directly mentioning her name. He criticized "Big Tech" and "recent decisions to silence Americans - including a sitting member of Congress and renowned physicians — who share views different from the political and media elite."

He said Republican lawmakers would work on "getting answers — voluntarily or through rigorous congressional oversight — from Twitter and other Big Tech companies surrounding their decision to silence certain Americans and to hold these companies accountable."

In her own statement Sunday, Greene said "Twitter is an enemy to America and can’t handle the truth."

"That’s fine, I’ll show America we don’t need them and it’s time to defeat our enemies," she said.