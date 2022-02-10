Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene warns of Nancy Pelosi's 'gazpacho police'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., has accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of using her "gazpacho police" to spy on members of Congress.

"Now we have Nancy Pelosi's gazpacho police spying on members of Congress, spying on the legislative work we do, spying on our staff and spying on American citizens," Greene said on One America News Network's "Real America" program Tuesday, apparently confusing the chilled tomato soup with the Gestapo, the Nazi secret police.

A video snippet of the interview posted online by the Republican Accountability Project went viral Wednesday.

Greene, who has a history of promoting conspiracy theories and misinformation and making Nazi comparisons, made the remark while referring to an incident Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, complained about Tuesday involving U.S. Capitol Police.

In a Twitter thread, Nehls said Capitol Police entered his office on Nov. 20 “without my knowledge and photographed confidential legislative products,” and that two days later “three intelligence officers attempted to enter my office while the House was in recess” to ask about an item that had been photographed inside.

Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger denied Nehls' claim that he had been "illegally" spied on, saying instead that a "vigilant" officer entered Nehls' office because the door had been left open after hours.

"If a Member’s office is left open and unsecured, without anyone inside the office, USCP officers are directed to document that and secure the office to ensure nobody can wander in and steal or do anything else nefarious," Manger said. His officers then "followed up with the Congressman’s staff and determined no investigation or further action of any kind was needed.”

Greene said on Tuesday's show that the Capitol Police had been doing Pelosi's bidding.

"Nancy Pelosi is using them like political pawns, sending them into our offices. None of us know - have they been in our offices at night? We don't know, but probably," Greene said. "They're going after all of us."