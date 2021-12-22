WASHINGTON — Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon, D-Pa., was carjacked at gunpoint in a park in Philadelphia on Wednesday afternoon, her spokesperson said in a statement.

The incident occurred around 2:45 p.m. ET FDR Park in South Philadelphia, where Scanlon had been attending a meeting earlier in the afternoon, the spokeswoman, Lauren Cox, said. The congresswoman was unharmed, Cox said.

"She thanks the Philadelphia Police Department for their swift response, and appreciates the efforts of both the Sergeant at Arms in D.C. and her local police department for coordinating with Philly PD to ensure her continued safety," said Cox.

A two-term congresswoman, Scanlon represents Pennsylvania’s 5th congressional district, covering Delaware County, parts of South and Southwest Philadelphia and small parts of Chester and Montgomery Counties.