GOP Rep. Nancy Mace says FDA should ignore judge's abortion pill ruling

Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina said Monday that the Food and Drug Administration should ignore a federal judge's ruling from Friday that endangers a pill commonly used for abortion.

"This is an FDA-approved drug. Whether you agree with its usage or not, that's not your decision," Mace, a Republican, told CNN in an interview. "That is the FDA's decision on the efficacy, safety and usage of that particular drug."

When asked whether she believed the judge's ruling she be ignored, Mace said, "I agree with ignoring it at this point."

"This thing should just be thrown out quite frankly,” she added.

The South Carolina Republican’s comments come after Trump-appointed U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk on Friday issued a ruling that would suspend the FDA’s longtime approval of the abortion drug mifepristone. The Biden administration on Monday filed a request in a federal appeals court seeking to block the ruling.

Few Republicans in Congress have commented on the ruling.

Mace, has repeatedly criticized her party for what she's called a lack of "compassion" for women on abortion rights. Last month, she blasted a bill backed by some Republican legislators in her state that would potentially execute women who had abortions.

"This is an issue that Republicans have been largely on the wrong side of. We have, over the last nine months, not shown compassion towards women," Mace said Monday. "There are many pro-life people that also while they're pro life, they don't want the government to intervene in this radical of a manner."