Rep. Ocasio-Cortez shares video of man who harassed her on steps of U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., on Wednesday shared a video on Twitter of a man harassing her, making derogatory comments about her appearance and support for abortion rights, on the steps outside the U.S. Capitol.

In a tweet, the progressive lawmaker said she posted about a "deeply disgusting incident that happened today on the Capitol steps" but later deleted it because "it’s clearly someone seeking extremist fame."

"It’s just a bummer to work in an institution that openly allowed this, but talking about it only invites more. Just really sad," she wrote.

In another tweet, Ocasio-Cortez shared a video of the incident, which appeared to have been taken by the man.

Standing at the bottom of the Capitol steps, the man, whose identity is unclear, filmed the lawmaker walking up the stairs. "See my favorite big booty Latina AOC!" he yelled in the video, repeatedly pointing at her. "I love you AOC — you're my favorite!"

"She wants to kill babies, but she's still beautiful," he continued. "You look very beautiful in that dress. You look very sexy. Look at that big booty on AOC — that’s my favorite big booty Latina."

Ocasio-Cortez then walked over to the man, suggested that he take a selfie with her and she threw up her fingers like a peace sign and walked away.

"Hot, hot, hot like a tamale!" the man yelled as she climbed the steps heading into the Capitol.

Ocasio-Cortez tweeted that she was "actually walking over to deck him because if no one will protect us then I’ll do it myself but I needed to catch a vote more than a case today."

U.S. Capitol Police officers appeared to stand nearby in the background of the video, at the bottom of the stairs.

Reached for comment Thursday, the Capitol Police said, "Last night a man outside the U.S. Capitol Building recorded a video of himself making crude comments to a Member of Congress. The comments, although inappropriate, are not criminal. In the video, the man never threatened or touched the Congresswoman. Out of an abundance of caution, our officers stopped the man and ran his information, which did not show any warrants."