Rep. Paul Gosar's newsletter links to an antisemitic website

Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., linked to an article with a headline referencing “Jewish warmongers” from a website with a history of antisemitic content in his House newsletter published Sunday.

The link pushed readers to a story about the war in Ukraine from Veterans Today, an outlet that provides a platform for Holocaust denial and antisemitic content, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

The headline was listed in Gosar's newsletter as "Congressman Gosar: Warmongers Nuland & Blinken 'Are Dangerous Fools Who Can Get Us All Killed,'" leaving out the Veterans Today headline's reference to Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland being Jewish.

The Veterans Today website displays a different headline: "Congressman: Jewish warmongers Nuland & Blinken 'Are Dangerous Fools Who Can Get Us All Killed.'"

Media Matters was the first to report on Gosar's inclusion of the link. The website also noted that the article appears to be republished from the Russian-funded outlet Sputnik, which did not refer to Judaism in the headline.

Gosar did not immediately respond to NBC News' request for comment.

Blinken and Nuland have both repeatedly expressed support for Ukraine. The U.S. has provided Ukraine with more than $35 billion dollars in security assistance, according to the State Department. Gosar has vocally opposed giving additional aid to Ukraine.

The congressman's original comments referred to in the article were made at the end of February and did not refer to Judaism.

“Both Nuland and Blinken have a deeply rooted irrational hatred of Russia, and they seek to get the US involved in another world war,” Gosar tweeted on Feb. 23. “These are dangerous fools who can get us all killed.”

Gosar has come under criticism for speaking at a gathering of white nationalists and posting a video that depicted him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. The House voted to censure Gosar and remove him from his congressional committee assignments in 2021 over the Ocasio-Cortez video, but he was reinstated after Republicans took over the House this year.