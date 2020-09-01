Report: Nancy Pelosi contravened coronavirus rules getting her hair blown out

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who's repeatedly chided her Republican colleagues and President Donald Trump for failing to follow coronavirus safety protocols, got her hair done inside a shuttered San Francisco salon on Monday, Fox News reported, a violation of the city's COVID-19 rules

Security camera footage obtained by the network showed Pelosi in San Francisco's eSalon with wet hair and no face mask.

Hair salons in San Francisco were closed until Tuesday, when they were allowed to reopen for outdoor services. Clients are required to wear masks.

Salon owner Erica Kious told Fox that Pelosi's assistant had set up the appointment with an independent stylist who rents chairs in her salon.

“It was a slap in the face that she went in, you know, that she feels that she can just go and get her stuff done while no one else can go in, and I can’t work,” Klous told the network.

A spokesman for Pelosi said the powerful congresswoman had thought she was following the rules.

“The Speaker always wears a mask and complies with local COVID requirements. This business offered for the Speaker to come in on Monday and told her they were allowed by the city to have one customer at a time in the business. The Speaker complied with the rules as presented to her by this establishment,” said spokesman Drew Hammill.

Republicans pounced on the report, painting Pelosi as a hypocrite.

Trump tweeted out the Fox News report to his 85.6 million followers.

In a statement, National Republican Congressional Committee spokesman Michael McAdams said "Nancy Pelosi is all too happy to blow off suffering Americans to get a $85 blow-out."