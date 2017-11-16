Report: Senate GOP bill would raise taxes on middle class

WASHINGTON — The Senate GOP's tax bill hit a snag on Thursday after a new analysis found it would raise taxes on Americans making under $75,000.

A report by the Joint Committee on Taxation, an agency that reviews legislation, estimated that the bill would raise the average tax rate for those making $10,000 to $30,000 in 2021 and on all income groups making under $75,000 in 2027.

In a statement, the Senate Finance chairman, Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, did not dispute the results, but argued they were misleading because any tax increase would be "100 percent voluntary" due to the bill's repeal of the Affordable Care Act’s individual mandate.

The latest Senate tax plan would eliminate the ACA's penalty for going without insurance. If an individual wanted to take advantage of Obamacare's tax credits, they'd still be able to under the Senate bill if they qualified and there was a participating insurer in their area. Hatch's point is that those individuals would only face a tax hike if they chose not to collect the credits that would be available to them.

But the Congressional Budget Office estimates 13 million fewer people would go with coverage by 2027, mostly because healthier individuals would decide they didn't need insurance. Premiums would also go up by 10 percent per year in response.

Because many of these uninsured would be eligible for federal subsidies to buy a private plan or for Medicaid, the government would spend $338 billion less on their health care, savings that Republicans plan to use to help finance their tax bill.

"Nothing in the mark will direct or suggest to taxpayers that they should not take advantage of the credits," Hatch said.