Congresswoman Carolyn B. Maloney and other advocates gathered for a candlelight vigil in Prospect Park to mourn the lives lost during recent mass shootings in Brownsville, Dayton, El Paso, and Gilroy, denouncing the surge in gun violence throughout the city and country, and calling on lawmakers at the federal level to enact real gun reform, on Aug. 5, 2019.

Erik McGregor/Pacific Press / LightRocket via Getty Images file