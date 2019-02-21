Breaking News Emails
By Dartunorro Clark
Republican candidate Mark Harris on Thursday called for new election in the North Carolina disputed House race.
Harris' request for a new election came after several days of a state Board of Elections hearing that is seeking to determine whether there was misconduct with mail-in ballots in the state's 9th congressional district. Harris testified Thursday morning that he had no knowledge of the alleged illegal activities of a political operative hired by his campaign.
This is a developing story; check back for updates.