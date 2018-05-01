Subscribe to Breaking News emails

Republican Jon Kyl sworn in to fill McCain's Senate seat

Kyl has only committed to serve until the end of the current congressional session on Jan. 3.
by Associated Press /
Image: Vice President Mike Pence ceremonially swears in U.S. Senator Jon Kyl, R-AZ
Vice President Mike Pence swears in U.S. Senator Jon Kyl, R-Ariz., on Capitol Hill in Washington on Sept. 5, 2018. Kyl's grandson, Christopher Gavin, stands alongside.Jim Watson / AFP - Getty Images

WASHINGTON — Republican Jon Kyl of Arizona, who served three terms in the Senate before retiring in 2012, has been sworn in to fill the seat left open by the death of Sen. John McCain.

Kyl has only committed to serve until the end of the current congressional session on Jan. 3. Still, he'll have the chance to cast key votes, including whether to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Sen. Jon Kyl sworn in to fill late Sen. John McCain's seat

Sep.05.201801:28

His support will give Republicans more cushion to confirm Kavanaugh before the midterm elections in November.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he could not be happier that the "new, not-so-junior senator" will be working during a time that he described as "all hands of deck for the American people."

Vice President Mike Pence swore Kyl in.

CORRECTION (Sept. 5, 2018, 2:38 p.m.): An earlier version of this article misspelled the first name of the senator replacing John McCain. He is Jon Kyl, not John.

