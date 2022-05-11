Republican lawmakers push bill to dismantle new DHS disinformation board

WASHINGTON — House Republican leaders are calling on Congress to pass legislation that would shut down a new Department of Homeland Security working group tasked with combatting disinformation and would block federal funds from being used for similar activities.

The Biden administration has come under fire since DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas recently announced the creation of the group, called the Disinformation Governance Board, because opponents argue its purpose is vague.

In response to the backlash, DHS released a fact sheet in early May about the group's goals, which it said are to protect "Americans' freedom of speech, civil rights, civil liberties, and privacy" in the department's disinformation work.

Mayorkas said at a Senate hearing on his department's budget request last week that DHS has worked over the last decade to prevent disinformation from threatening the nation, but he thought there weren't enough safeguards in place to ensure that its work doesn't infringe on fundamental rights.

"And so we put together a working group to ensure that the guide, guardrails are in place, that we have clear definitions, that we have good policies and practices in place, to protect the very rights that also are our responsibility not to infringe upon," he said.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., on Wednesday said the group, which he dubbed President Joe Biden's "ministry of truth," was an "un-American abuse of power," and accused Democrats of aiming to use the group to "manipulate the facts and discredit the truth when it's inconvenient for their narrative."

"It’s a scheme conjured up by Washington Democrats to grant themselves the authority to control free speech," McCarthy said at a press conference calling for the group's termination. "They fear Americans having unfettered access to information because it will challenge the power that they want to have over people’s lives."

McCarthy and other key GOP lawmakers claimed that the administration wants to exploit the office and manipulate information. They also accused the group's executive director, Nina Jankowicz, of previously spreading misinformation. Jankowicz previously served as a disinformation fellow at the public policy think tank the Wilson Center, where she studied the intersection of democracy and technology in Central and Eastern Europe.

When her appointment was announced in late April, she tweeted she would help shape the government's "counter-disinformation efforts" and said "a HUGE focus of our work, and indeed, one of the key reasons the Board was established, is to maintain the Dept’s commitment to protecting free speech, privacy, civil rights, & civil liberties."

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., who introduced the measure to dismantle the group, said Wednesday that "free speech is under attack here in America" and it's part of the administration's efforts "to try to silence dissenting voices."

"Misinformation has become a rallying cry for the left to discredit facts that are inconvenient to their liberal agenda," she said. "The Russia collusion hoax, Hunter Biden’s laptop, the Covid lab leak theory, were all labeled misinformation by big tech until the truth finally prevailed."

Boebert's bill has no chance of coming up for a vote in House, where Democrats have a majority. But Republicans could try to influence spending decisions, including on defunding of the group, during debate on the next government spending package.

Separately, 20 state attorneys general sent a letter to Mayorkas last week threatening to take legal action against the department over the board if it's not disbanded.

The GOP group wrote that “the existence of the Disinformation Governance Board will inevitably have a chilling effect on free speech,” and “the resulting damage to our political system and our culture will be incalculable.”