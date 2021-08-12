Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw heckled for saying the 2020 election wasn't stolen

WASHINGTON — Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, was heckled at a fundraising event on Wednesday night when someone in the audience refuted him for saying the 2020 presidential election wasn't stolen.

In the clip, posted to the YouTube channel of U.S. Senate candidate Bobby Piton, Crenshaw says, "Don't kid yourself into believing that's why we lost. It's not." Piton then appears to interrupt Crenshaw by shouting, "You're wrong" and saying he has "plenty of proof" the election was fraudulent.

"5 different states? Hundreds of thousands of votes? You’re kidding yourself," said Crenshaw.

Former President Donald Trump and his allies filed dozens of lawsuits contesting the results of the November election and the overwhelming majority were unsuccessful. The Supreme Court in March rejected the last remaining challenge to the election.

Piton, who is running for office in Illinois, made an appearance at one of Rudy Giuliani's election hearings to erroneously attack the voter data in Arizona.

In November, Crenshaw called for limiting mail-in voting nationwide and adding voter ID requirements and a national voter database. But more recently, Crenshaw signaled it was time to move past Trump and questioning the 2020 election results.

"Look, he's, he’s one of many leaders in the party. He’s a former president. We're five months into President Biden's presidency, and there is a time to move on," said Crenshaw during a May interview with Meet the Press.

The incident comes on the heels of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., saying voting rights legislation will be the Senate's first priority when it returns from recess in September. The Senate passed a sweeping Democratic budget resolution along party lines early Wednesday.