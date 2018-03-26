Republican Rep. Ryan Costello of Pennsylvania won't seek re-election

Costello, who was elected in 2014 in a district that includes suburban Philadelphia, also said his decision was motivated by intense opposition from the left and Republicans angered by his disagreements with President Donald Trump.

"The combination of what I've had to deal with, just in terms of having a young family, [with] what the state Supreme Court did — which I think was obscene — along with the political environment has me led me to the decision," he told host Kasie Hunt. "It's been a very tough decision for me to make, but I think I'm making the right decision."

In a 4-3 decision, the Democratic-controlled court ruled in January that the Pennsylvania's congressional boundaries "clearly, plainly and palpably" violated the state's constitution.