Republicans blast Biden, saying suspected Chinese spy balloon proves U.S. isn't deterring Xi

WASHINGTON — Top Republicans in Congress are demanding answers from the Biden administration over the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that has been hovering over the northern U.S. over the past few days.

They lashed out directly at President Joe Biden, arguing that the incident demonstrates that U.S. posture and policies toward China are not deterring the communist nation. Many prominent Republicans also suggested the U.S. should have shot down the balloon.

After the news of the balloon was confirmed by U.S. officials, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said late Thursday that he's requesting a briefing for the leaders of both parties in the House and Senate and the heads of the intelligence committees.

"China’s brazen disregard for U.S. sovereignty is a destabilizing action that must be addressed, and President Biden cannot be silent. I am requesting a Gang of Eight briefing," McCarthy tweeted.

The high-altitude balloon was spotted over Billings, Montana, on Wednesday after having flown over the Aleutian Islands and through Canada. A senior defense official said Thursday the balloon was still over the U.S. but declined to reveal its location.

A classified briefing for all senators focused on China was scheduled for Feb. 15 before the reports of the suspected spy balloon. Military and defense leaders have discussed shooting it out of the sky.

Several top Republicans, including former President Donald Trump, on Friday, called on the Biden administration to shoot down the balloon.

Trump posted on his platform Truth Social, “SHOOT DOWN THE BALLOON!”

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., one of the most vocal critics in Congress of the Chinese government and U.S. policy towards China, also called on the U.S. government to bring down the balloon.

"President Biden should stop coddling and appeasing the Chinese communists. Bring the balloon down now and exploit its tech package, which could be an intelligence bonanza," said Cotton. "And President Biden and Secretary Austin need to answer if this [balloon] was detected over Alaskan airspace. If so, why didn’t we bring it down there? If not, why not? As usual, the Chinese Communists’ provocations have been met with weakness and hand-wringing."

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., ranking member on the Senate Intelligence Committee, tweeted, “It was a mistake to not shoot down that Chinese spy balloon when it was over a sparsely populated area. This is not some hot air balloon, it has a large payload of sensors roughly the size of two city buses & the ability to maneuver independently.”

China on Friday said the balloon was a “civilian airship” used for weather research that had been blown off course.

In a statement on its website, Beijing’s foreign ministry said, “The Chinese side regrets the unintended entry of the airship into U.S. airspace due to force majeure” — strong winds and a lack of steering capability that caused the object to deviate “far from its planned course.”

But Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., another outspoken China critic, claimed the balloon was proof that China's president was spying on the U.S.

"Xi is blatantly spying on America because he does not fear or respect @JoeBiden. Communist China is our enemy, and Biden needs to wake up and start acting like it," he tweeted.

Both of Montana’s senators, Republican Steve Daines and Democrat Jon Tester, expressed concern about the balloon being in their airspace. Daines sent a letter to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Thursday “requesting a full security briefing from the administration on this situation.” Tester on Friday called the situation "completely unacceptable" and vowed to "defend Montana and our national security from hostile adversaries like China.”

The top Democrat and Republican on the House select committee focusing on competition between the U.S. and China released a joint statement about the situation, saying that China has become a threat domestically.

"The Chinese Communist Party should not have on-demand access to American airspace," said. Reps. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., and Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., said. "Not only is this a violation of American sovereignty, coming only days before Secretary Blinken’s trip to the PRC, but it also makes clear that the CCP’s recent diplomatic overtures do not represent a substantive change in policy. Indeed, this incident demonstrates that the CCP threat is not confined to distant shores — it is here at home and we must act to counter this threat."