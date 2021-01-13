Republicans continue to defy metal detectors as Capitol security ramps up

House Republicans on Wednesday defied the newly installed metal detectors at the entrance to the chamber for the second day in a row ahead of the imminent vote on whether to impeach President Donald Trump.

Matt Fuller, a reporter for HuffPost, recorded at least 12 GOP lawmakers either side-stepping the metal detectors or setting them off and continuing on to the House floor. They included Reps. Virginia Foxx of North Carolina, Paul Gosar of Arizona, Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma and Louie Gohmert of Texas.

Rep. Louie Gohmert sidesteps the magnetometer, shaking his head and waving off the police. — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) January 13, 2021

Security has ramped up around the Capitol after last week's deadly riots. Tens of thousands of armed national guardsmen were expected in D.C. amid the increased threats surrounding President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration next week. Many of the soldiers were seen having to sleep on the Capitol floor overnight.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., goes through a new metal detector at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 12, 2021. Jonathan Ernst / Reuters

Ahead of voting Tuesday to pass a resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump, the House put in place new security measures that included the metal detectors and instituting fines for members who do not wear masks on the House floor. Firearms are restricted to a member's office.

Lawmakers including Gohmert, Steve Scalise R-La., Steve Womack, R-Ark., and Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., among others, were seen not complying with police at those checkpoints or lamenting the new rule.

"This is bull----," Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Ill., told the officers at the door.