Republicans reluctant to chastise Trump on Mueller

WASHINGTON — Republicans on Capitol Hill mostly steered clear of lecturing the president Monday after he attacked special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe and celebrated the firing of FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe over the weekend.

Instead, they insisted that President Donald Trump, no matter how much he rants, would not take the dramatic step of ordering Mueller to be fired.

Democrats are calling for legislation to protect the investigation, either as a standalone bill or as part of the must-pass government spending bill that is expected to come before the Congress by the end of the week.

But Republicans, while they don’t think that Mueller should be fired, have backed off earlier calls to legislate limits to the president’s ability to oust the special counsel.