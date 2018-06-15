With GOP flustered, White House aides try to clarify Trump's immigration comments

The House majority whip, Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., had been planning to gather support for the moderate measure on Friday, but a House GOP leadership source told NBC News that plan was being postponed while members seek clarity on the White House's position on the bill, with Republicans planning to return to the discussion next week.

House GOP Deputy Whip Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., said Friday the vote counting was on hold until then because presidential buy-in was essential. "House Republicans are not going to take on immigration without the support and endorsement of President Trump," he said before the White House had issued its clarifying statement.

The White House official who spoke to NBC News earlier said Trump supports the House holding votes on both bills, and the senior House GOP aide said some Republicans on Capitol Hill were viewing a subsequent Tweet from Trump outlining his requirements — all of which are in the leadership bill — as an indication that he would support it.

"The Democrats are forcing the breakup of families at the Border with their horrible and cruel legislative agenda. Any Immigration Bill MUST HAVE full funding for the Wall, end Catch & Release, Visa Lottery and Chain, and go to Merit Based Immigration. Go for it! WIN!" Trump Tweeted.

While proponents of the leadership bill pointed to the Tweet as evidence that Trump could support the measure — because his demands are met in the bill — other House Republicans may wait to see if the president offers a more clear walk-back of his comments on Fox or even an explicit endorsement of the compromise before they commit to it.

One conservative congressional source said the Tweet did little to make the president's position clear. "It doesn't read like a clarifier to me, but it's one of those things where people will take what they want from it," the source said. "If it was meant to be a walk-back, it's interestingly vague."

The new uncertainty comes just days after Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., told Republican members that the president had fully endorsed their decision to hold votes on both bills.