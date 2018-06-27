Reversing course at last minute, Trump calls on House GOP to pass immigration bill

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

WASHINGTON — After saying last week that lawmakers shouldn't bother to vote on an immigration bill, President Donald Trump on Wednesday reversed himself and called on the House GOP to pass a compromise immigration bill that is slated for consideration later in the day.

Some Republican lawmakers had recently expressed concern that Trump had not weighed in on the legislation and said that its prospects for passage were uncertain without clear signs of support of the White House.

On Wednesday morning, Trump weighed in with a tweet in all capital letters to drive home his point.

It's the first time that Trump publicly offered support for the legislation after telling House Republicans behind closed doors last week that he supported their immigration strategy "1000 percent" but not explicitly backing this measure. And then twice last week, the president appeared to sabotage House Republicans' efforts by suggesting that it was a waste of time to even vote on it because Senate Democrats would likely block the legislation anyway.