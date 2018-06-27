House overwhelmingly rejects compromise immigration bill despite Trump support

While 121 Republicans voted in favor of the bill, 112 Republicans voted against it even after the president called on them to support the measure this morning. A number of those who opposed the legislation are members of the conservative Freedom Caucus.

At a press conference afterward, moderate Republicans blasted their colleagues for failing to pass the bill.

"A minority of Republicans joined every Democrat to vote for the status quo," said Rep. Carlos Curbelo, R-Fla. "They prefer petty politics of immigration instead of the solutions for immigration."

Moderates are committed, Curbelo said, to continue working with both sides of the aisle on immigration because he said that it's an issue that is "tearing our country apart."

This came just hours after Trump reversed course and urged House Republicans to back the legislation after telling them last week not to bother with it.

Some Republican lawmakers had recently expressed concern that Trump had not weighed in on the legislation and said that its prospects for passage were uncertain without clear signs of support of the White House.

It was the first time that Trump publicly offered support for the legislation after telling House Republicans behind closed doors last week that he supported their immigration strategy "1000 percent" but not explicitly backing this measure. And then twice last week, the president appeared to sabotage House Republicans' efforts by suggesting that it was a waste of time to even vote on it because Senate Democrats would likely block the legislation anyway.

He also said last week that Republicans should wait to take action on immigration until after November’s midterm elections.