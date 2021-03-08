Review says Capitol Police ill-equipped to deal with threats, more security measures needed

A report commissioned by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., in the wake of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol calls for increased staffing and intelligence for the Capitol Police, a permanent quick reaction force and "mobile" fencing.

The final draft of the report by retired Army Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré on Capitol Hill security will be briefed to House members in three separate sessions on Monday. NBC News was provided a copy by a senior Democratic aide.

The report says the force is currently ill-equipped to deal with the "volume and nature" of the threats facing the Capitol complex, many of which are coming from "domestic elements."

"The USCP is not postured to track, assess, plan against, or respond to this plethora of threats due to significant capacity shortfalls, inadequate training, immature processes, and an operating culture that is not intelligence-driven," the report says,

The report recommends Capitol Police fill all open positions — there are currently 233 job openings — while beefing up staffing and strengthening their own intelligence-gathering operations. It calls for adding a total of 874 positions "to fill assessed capability gaps, which includes intelligence specialists, operational planners, supervisors, Civil Disturbance Unit (CDU) personnel and trainers, and dignitary protection agents, to name just a few."

The task force also calls for establishment of a permanent DC-area quick reaction force and developing "mobile" fencing that can be quickly deployed, in place of the current fence and in lieu of a permanent one.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said Sunday he was skeptical of the report because of Honoré's involvement, citing negative comments the retired lieutenant general made about Republicans.

“While there may be some worthy recommendations forthcoming, General Honoré's notorious partisan bias calls into question the rationality of appointing him to lead this important security review. It also raises the unacceptable possibility that the Speaker desired a certain result: turning the Capitol into a fortress,” McCarthy said.