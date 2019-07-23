Breaking News Emails
Four months after he sent his report on Russian interference in the 2016 election and the Trump campaign to Attorney General William Barr, former special counsel Robert Mueller will testify publicly Wednesday about what his investigators did — and didn't — find.
Here's a look at how and when to watch, and what to expect:
Mueller hearing time
During his time as FBI chief and as special counsel, the former Marine had a reputation as an early riser who would be at work before 7 a.m.
His hearings won't start that early, but they are early for Congress — he is set to begin his testimony promptly at 8:30 a.m. before the House Judiciary Committee.
Hearing schedule
He's expected to testify from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. to Judiciary, and then go before a second committee, House Intelligence, at noon for approximately two hours.
Who will be doing the questioning?
The Judiciary Committee has 41 members and the Intelligence Committee has 22. While all of the Intelligence committee members are expected to get five minutes to ask questions, it is likely that some members of the larger Judiciary panel will get less time for questioning.
Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., is expected to make a brief opening statement, as is the panel's ranking Republican, Rep. Doug Collins of Georgia. Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and that committee's ranking Republican, Schiff's fellow Californian Rep. Devin Nunes, will each make five-minute opening statements at the Intel hearing.
Will Mueller make an opening statement?
A spokesman for Mueller said Monday he will make a brief opening statement to both committees before giving them a lengthy official statement — his 448-page report on Russian interference.
Will Congress get the unredacted report?
Not on Wednesday. The version of the report Mueller is submitting for the official record will have the same number of redactions that were made by the attorney general before the document became public — over 900 of them.
What is Mueller expected to say?
He has said that his report "speaks for itself" and that he won't provide any information "beyond what is already public."
Democrats say they aren't expecting any new bombshells, but they believe Mueller's testimony will be an eye-opener for the American public. Nadler told "Fox News Sunday" that the report "presents very substantial evidence" that President Donald Trump "is guilty of high crimes and misdemeanors."
Schiff said he wants Mueller to bring his report "to life."
At the Aspen Security Conference on Saturday, Schiff told NBC’s Kristen Welker that it could be worthwhile to have Mueller read some portions of the report out loud.
"I do think there's value in particular passages in the report to have the special counsel literally speak it in his own words," Schiff said.
Republicans are expected to press Mueller on the political affiliations of some of his prosecutors, who Trump has repeatedly derided as "angry Democrats." They're also expected to focus on the report's bottom line — that there wasn't enough evidence to prove the Trump campaign conspired with the Russian government in its interference in the 2016 election.
Trump has said the report concluded there was "no collusion" and " no obstruction," but Democratic lawmakers plan to highlight at least five instances of what they say is obstruction of justice from the report, staffers told NBC News.
"What's important is there is truly shocking evidence of criminal misconduct by the president — not once but again and again and again — that would result in any other American being criminally charged in a multiple count indictment," one Democrat staffer said last week.
Where can I watch the hearings?
NBC News will air a special report beginning at 8:15 a.m. ET that will continue into the afternoon through both sessions. On MSNBC, live coverage will start at 6 a.m. ET. The testimony will also stream live on NBC News NOW, NBCNews.com, MSNBC.com, YouTube and other streaming platforms beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET.
Will Trump watch?
He said on Friday he would not, but acknowledged to reporters at the White House on Monday he would "probably" watch a little.