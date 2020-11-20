Romney says he can't imagine 'a more undemocratic action' than what Trump's done

WASHINGTON — Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, tore into President Donald Trump late Thursday for his continued efforts to sow doubt about the results of the presidential race and decision not to concede.

In a tweet, Romney said that Trump's team has failed to show any widespread fraud and slammed the president for allegedly pressuring state and local officials to "subvert the will of the people and overturn the election."

Romney added, "It is difficult to imagine a worse, more undemocratic action by a sitting American President."

His comments came after Trump’s attorney, Rudy Giuliani, baselessly claimed during a chaotic press conference Thursday that voter fraud was nationally coordinated, despite there being no evidence.

Romney congratulated President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on the Saturday following the election when the presidential race was called for Biden. Romney also told reporters on Nov. 10 that Biden should be given the green light to begin a transition, which the head of the General Services Administration has refused to grant so far.

Romney, the 2012 GOP presidential nominee who lost to President Barck Obama, has been a frequent critic of Trump and the senator has been ramping up those comments in the wake of the election. He voted earlier this year with Democrats to convict Trump in his Senate impeachment trial.