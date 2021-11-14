Schiff says Jan. 6 committee preparing to refer Meadows for criminal contempt charges

WASHINGTON — The House Select Committee investigating the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol will "move quickly" to refer Mark Meadows, Trump's former White House chief of staff, for criminal contempt for not cooperating with its investigation, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said on Sunday.

“I'm confident we'll move very quickly with respect to Mr. Meadows also, but we want to make sure that we have the strongest possible case to present to the Justice Department and for the Justice Department to present to a grand jury,” Schiff, who is chair of the House Intelligence Committee and a member of the Jan. 6 committee, said on Meet the Press.

Meadows refused to meet congressional investigators on Friday. About 10 minutes after the 10 a.m. session had been scheduled to begin, around a dozen committee staff and investigators walked out of the room along with the stenographer.

"But when ultimately witnesses decide, as Meadows has, that they're not even going to bother showing up, that they have that much contempt for the law, then it pretty much forces our hand and we'll move quickly," said Schiff, who added that the committee may also recommend the DOJ file criminal charges against other witnesses who refuse to cooperate, but said the committee will only pursue that option as a last resort.

Schiff also said the two new indictments against longtime Trump adviser and ally Steve Bannon for contempt of Congress could serve as a warning for other witnesses in the investigation who have declined to talk with the committee.

“I view this as an early test of whether our democracy was recovering. If our law is to mean anything, it has to be applied equally," said Schiff. "And so I'm very glad the Justice Department has moved forward in this fashion."