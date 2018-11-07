Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Lauren Egan and Rebecca Shabad

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said on Wednesday, moments after Attorney General Jeff Sessions resigned at President Trump's request, that protecting special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation is paramount.

“I find the timing very suspect, number one,” Schumer told reporters. “But number two, our paramount view is that any attorney general, whether this one or another one, should not be able to interfere with the Mueller investigation in any way."

"They should not be able to end it, they should not be able to limit it, they should not be able to interfere with Mueller going forward and doing what he thinks is the right thing. And that will help guide us as we go through this process," he said.

Schumer said any interference in the Mueller investigation would be considered a "constitutional crisis," and added that "we would hope, if there's a constitutional crisis, that our Republican colleagues would join us in thwarting the president from creating that crisis. We'll see. We've never known because, thank God, we haven't had it so far."

At an earlier press conference in the Capitol before news of Sessions' departure broke, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., spoke carefully about Democratic investigative plans, saying they had a duty to “honor our oversight responsibilities.”

Pelosi did not directly answer questions on whether a Democratic House would pursue President Trump’s tax returns, saying only that any investigations would be handled deliberately.

“I’m a big believer in the committee system. Always have been,” Pelosi told reporters. “Our committees will make their decisions and make their recommendations to the caucus. But you can be sure of one thing: when we go down any of these paths, we’ll know what we’re doing, and we’ll do it right.”

Both Schumer and Pelosi also seemed to downplay the role of President Trump as the driving factor in midterm election results, attributing Democrats wins on Tuesday to candidates running on the message of health care.

“The biggest winner yesterday was health care for American people for our seniors and hard-working American families. Health care was on the ballot, and health care won,” Pelosi said.

Schumer also added that President Trump's strategy of playing to the base might not be a winning strategy long-term.

"If you only campaign in the reddest states ...that doesn't bode well for your political future," Schumer said. If he were the president, "I would be very nervous about what lies ahead."