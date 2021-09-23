Schumer, Pelosi say deal reached with White House on revenue portion of budget bill

WASHINGTON — Congressional Democrats and the White House have reached a deal on a framework for the revenue portion of their multi-trillion-dollar social safety net bill, which is a major step to getting a final agreement across the finish line.

"The White House, the House and the Senate have reached agreement on a framework that will pay for any final negotiated agreement," said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, at a press conference on Thursday.

"So the revenue side of this we have agreement," said Schumer.

The announcement comes just a day after President Joe Biden hosted multiple in-person meetings at the White House on Wednesday with groups representing different wings of the Democratic caucus from both the House and the Senate to build consensus around his infrastructure and social spending packages.

"We have a consensus overwhelmingly, maybe 10 to 1, 20 to 1 within our caucus as to these priorities, but we wanted to make sure it was paid for,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, during her weekly press conference on Wednesday where she was joined by Schumer.

Progressive lawmakers have said they won’t back the Senate-passed infrastructure bill, a top priority for the Democratic leadership, unless the larger $3.5 trillion reconciliation package passes first.

The leader of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., has promised that dozens of Democrats will defect and vote the infrastructure bill down if the larger spending bill hasn't passed the Senate first.

House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said he's going to vote against the reconciliation bill and will encourage his members to do the same.

"I don't view it as a bipartisan bill any longer," he said. “I’m voting no."

When pressed on how he'd explain that to constituents who want infrastructure improvements, McCarthy said "You don't get millions of dollars for roads and broadband. What you get is $5 trillion of more inflation” and “a bigger socialist big government."

While Pelosi told reporters on Wednesday that the reconciliation bill was still on schedule after promising centrist lawmakers that it will come up for a vote in the House by Monday, on Thursday she wouldn't commit to that timeline.

"I'm not saying that, I'm saying we will bring our legislation forward as it's ready," said Pelosi, who adds the bill is in a "very good place."

"I've always been very calm about this because it's like, it happens all the same way, all this bluster, but at the end of the day we will be unified for the American people," she said.