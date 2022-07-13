Seattle man facing hate crime charge after allegedly threatening Rep. Pramila Jayapal

A Seattle man is facing a hate crime charge after he allegedly yelled racist threats outside the home of Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., while packing a handgun.

Brett Allen Forsell, 48, was ordered held on $500,000 bail after he was arrested in King County near Jayapal's home late Saturday. Prosecutors have said probable cause was found for a hate crime and they could make a charging decision as soon as Wednesday.

A neighbor told police that the suspect had been yelling "go back to India" and "I'm going to kill you," according to court filings.

Jayapal, the first Indian American woman elected to the U.S. House of Representatives, was home at the time of the incident. In a statement this week, her office said, "The Congresswoman and her family are safe and appreciate the many calls and good wishes she is receiving from constituents."

"She is very grateful for the swift and professional response from the Seattle Police Department, the US Capitol Police, and the FBI investigators who are working together diligently on the investigation, and ensuring that she and her family stay safe. Because this is an ongoing investigation, she will not be commenting further at this time.”

In court filings, prosecutors said Forsell had a .40-caliber handgun holstered on his waist when authorities arrived at the scene. Police said they'd responded to a call about someone in a vehicle outside Jayapal's home yelling “very obscene language.”

One witness said the person “may have shot a pellet gun but unsure," and another person said that she saw the suspect drive by the residence about three times.

Police also said Forsell acknowledged he "knew who lived at the residence and wanted to pitch a tent on their property."

Last month, an armed man was arrested near the home of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh after he called 911 on himself. When police detained him, the man said he was there to kill the judge. The suspect in that case, Nicholas John Roske, has pleaded not guilty to a charge of attempted murder of a federal judge.