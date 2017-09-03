Sen. Blunt Says Harvey ‘Another Reason to Keep the Government Open’

WASHINGTON — As rescue crews are still at work across Texas while people sort through the damage from Hurricane Harvey, Congress is considering linking upcoming legislation to raise the nation’s debt ceiling to financial relief to victims of the storm.

Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., said he wouldn’t be opposed if that was the case.

“That’s one way to do it,” he said on Sunday's "Meet The Press." “The Whip and the Leader need to look at how the votes come together to make that happen.”

Congress returns to work on Tuesday, and even before the storm, they were already going to face a very packed fall agenda. Blunt believes the aftermath of Harvey has created “another reason as to why you’d want to keep the government open” and pass a necessary government funding bill this month.

Missouri Senator Roy Blunt appears on Meet The Press, Sept. 3, 2017.

Harvey might be the most costly natural disaster in U.S. history, and President Donald Trump has asked Congress for $7.85 billion in aid for Harvey victims.

“The president’s attention to this issue I think puts another reason on the table to get things done in September,” Blunt said.

Also on Sunday’s “Meet The Press,” Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner was optimistic about the city returning to function, noting that this Tuesday after the Labor Day weekend is set to be a “full functional day” at City Hall. Houston’s airport and the Port of Houston are open, he said, and the transit system has returned to regular service.

Turner said the city was now “moving in a positive direction” and also called Trump’s visit to the area this weekend “very positive.”

On Saturday, the mayor ordered a mandatory evacuation order for sections of West Houston where homes were flooding because of water that was released from the reservoirs. Turner described that order as “very narrow terms for those homes that are already inundated with water,” and said it would likely remain in place for about the next 10 days.

"Ninety-five percent of the city is now dry," Turner said. "For many homes, the damage is only inside."