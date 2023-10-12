IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Oct. 12, 2023, 4:26 PM UTC
Congress

Sen. Bob Menendez faces new charges accusing him of working for foreign government

The superseding indictment alleges Menendez, “provided sensitive U.S. Government information and took other steps that secretly aided the Government of Egypt.”
Image: Recently Indicted New Jersey Sen. Menendez Delivers Statement To The Media In NJ
Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.Y., speaks during a press conference on Sept. 25 in Union City, N.J.Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images
By Jonathan Dienst, Tom Winter and Summer Concepcion

Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., was hit with new charges Thursday accusing him of accepting bribes to behalf of a foreign government and acting as foreign agent, according to a superseding indictment.

The new indictment, filed by a federal grand jury in Manhattan, alleges Menendez, “provided sensitive U.S. Government information and took other steps that secretly aided the Government of Egypt.”

Menendez and his wife, Nadine, last month pleaded not guilty to corruption charges alleging that he and his wife used his influence to pocket hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes.

