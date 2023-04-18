Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey to set up legal defense fund amid criminal probe

Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., is setting up a legal defense fund to help pay attorney fees in connection with a federal probe, campaign finance records show.

The new filings reveal payments totaling roughly $200,000 to two law firms and a document search company since the beginning of the year.

A spokeswoman for Menendez declined to provide details on the payments but said the senator would be establishing a defense fund.

“Senator Menendez is confident that this official inquiry will be successfully closed, but as it is still unresolved he will be opening a separate legal defense fund so as not to drain any further campaign funds,” the spokeswoman said in a statement.

Sources have said Menendez is under investigation in connection with a Weehawken, New Jersey, meat company that won an exclusive contract with the government of Egypt to certify Halal exports worldwide. Several officials have said owners of that company, IS EG Halal, have given expensive gifts to the senator’s wife in the past.

NBC News previously reported that dozens of federal grand jury subpoenas were issued in connection with the investigation, led by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Southern District of New York.

Sources have said prosecutors are looking into whether Menendez used his role as chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, which oversees $2 billion in aid to Egypt, to help the New Jersey company secure the contract.

Lawyers for the company and a Menendez spokesperson have denied any wrongdoing.

According to recent campaign filings, the Menendez campaign paid $128,000 to the law firm of Winston and Strawn in January. His campaign paid $48,000 to another firm, Schertler and Onorato, in February.

The law firms did not respond to requests for comment.

Filings show that Menendez's campaign also paid a total of $55,000 to Haystack, a document search firm, making payments twice in January and twice in March.

Menendez is up for re-election next year. He has served in the Senate since 2006 and previously served in the House.

Spokesmen for the FBI and US Attorney’s office also declined to comment on the ongoing investigation.

The probe is not the first time Menendez has faced scrutiny over possible corruption.

In 2015, Menendez was indicted on federal corruption charges stemming from allegations that he accepted favors from a wealthy Florida optometrist including travel, accommodations, and political contributions.

That case ended in a mistrial after jurors failed to reach a unanimous verdict. Federal prosecutors in 2018 opted not to retry the senator after a judge overseeing the case tossed out some of the original counts, finding the Democratic lawmaker innocent of charges involving campaign contributions.