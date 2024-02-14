Sen. Chris Murphy urges Dems to follow Tom Suozzi's 'aggressive' offense on the border

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., urged Democrats to go on offense on the border and immigration in a Wednesday memo to members of the party, citing New York Democrat Tom Suozzi’s victory in the special election for former GOP Rep. George Santos' seat in the Long Island-based 3rd Congressional District.

Murphy, who served as the lead Democratic negotiator on a bipartisan border security bill that Republicans rejected largely along party lines last week, pointed to Suozzi’s “aggressive” messaging on the border and immigration leading up to his special election victory, which the senator argued can “serve as a roadmap for Democrats” in November.

“Suozzi messaged aggressively on the issue, running ads that highlighted his support for a secure border and legal pathways to citizenship,” Murphy wrote. “He flipped the script on his Republican opponent, successfully painting her as unserious about border security because of her opposition to the bipartisan border bill, and turned what could have been a devastating political liability into an advantage.”

Murphy acknowledged his frustration over his involvement in monthslong negotiations on the bipartisan border security bill, which Republicans ultimately knifed in a matter of days in the Senate. But he said the GOP’s rejection of the bill provides Democrats with a way to counter the Republican talking points on the border.

“Republicans can’t claim that the border is in crisis and then vote against the bipartisan bill, written by their own leadership, that would fix the problem," he wrote. "But their abandonment of the bill they requested presents Democrats with an opening to flip the narrative on the border. We can talk about our belief in a strong border and strong legal immigration, contrasted with Republicans’ view of the border as a simple political tool to help spread hateful, xenophobic messages about immigrants.”

“Quite simply, we risk losing the 2024 election if we do not seize this opportunity to go on offense on the issue of the border and turn the tables on Republicans on a key fall voting issue,” he concluded.

Ahead of Suozzi’s special election victory Tuesday night, some Democrats viewed the race between Suozzi and Republican Mazi Pilip as an opportunity for the party to showcase how serious they are about addressing record-high migrant crossings at the southern border, which they said could prove to be a winning strategy for Democrats heading into the general election in November.

Republicans tried to paint Suozzi as being associated with liberal lawmakers known as "the squad" who oppose immigration enforcement despite his support for the bipartisan border deal. But the candidate seized on Pilip’s opposition to the measure and cast her as bound to former President Donald Trump and conservative supporters in Congress who opposed the legislation.

“Despite all the lies about Tom Suozzi and the squad, about Tom Suozzi being the godfather of the migrant crisis, about ‘Sanctuary Suozzi,’ despite the dirty tricks, despite the vaunted Nassau County Republican machine, we won,” Suozzi said in his victory speech. “It’s time to start working together. So our message is very clear. Either get on board or get out of the way.”